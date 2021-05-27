Suffolk OTB on Thursday announced it had completed a $120 million purchase of Jake's 58 casino and hotel in Islandia, opening a new chapter in the formerly bankrupt agency's foray in electronic gaming, officials said.

OTB bought the 228-room hotel and video-lottery gambling parlor from Delaware North, more than four years after the Buffalo-based entertainment conglomerate opened Long Island's first casino in the former Islandia Marriott Long Island hotel.

Buying the hotel is expected to save Suffolk County Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. about $13 million a year in rental and management fees paid to Delaware North, which had held a 50-year contract to manage the casino for OTB.

In a statement, Suffolk OTB president and chief executive Jim LaCarrubba said there would be a "seamless transition" as OTB takes over the facility.

"Owning and managing Jake’s 58 will allow Suffolk OTB both in the short term and the long term to deliver to our beneficiaries in the state and county," he said. "We are grateful to Delaware North for partnering with us to make Jake’s 58 such a success and for ensuring a smooth transition."

Suffolk OTB's purchase of Jake's 58 comes about a year after it escaped bankruptcy and about two years after OTB and Delaware North filed dueling federal lawsuits against one another. The suits were settled out of court last year.

The new manager of Jake's 58 is Michael Bonakdar, a 30-year gaming industry executive who has worked at MGM Grand and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, OTB officials said.

Suffolk OTB's long-term plans for the casino are uncertain. OTB officials have floated a plan to build a facility on a 30-acre property in Medford, but have not specified plans for the site. Last year, LaCarrubba told Newsday he planned to seek state permission to expand Jake's 58 from 1,000 video lottery terminals to 2,000.

Brian Hansberry, president of Delaware North's gaming division, said in a statement released by Suffolk OTB that the company was "proud of what our team there has accomplished and look forward to focusing on our gaming portfolio, which includes two other gaming venues in the state, and several new gaming operations and opportunities across the country."

Check back for updates on this developing story.