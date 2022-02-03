The leader of the Setauket Patriots on Thursday was ordered to return to a Central Islip court next month to face charges stemming from an alleged domestic disturbance, officials said.

James E. Robitsek, 53, of Setauket, had pleaded not guilty on Jan. 21 in First District Court to a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief with property damage.

He was charged on Monday with violating an order of protection stemming from the earlier incident, Suffolk County police said. He pleaded not guilty to that charge on Tuesday.

Robitsek was released without bail on both charges.

He is due back in court on March 3.

Police said they have not released details of either incident because they were related to domestic violence.

Robitsek's lawyer, Vincent Grande III of Copiague, said he and Robitsek "look forward to our day in court, where he can be vindicated."

Robitsek, a former NYPD officer, has gained attention for organizing parades supporting former President Donald Trump and leading counter-protests at Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Setauket Patriots took part in rallies in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, but no members are known to have been linked to riots that occurred that day at the U.S. Capitol.

Robitsek also faces charges in Port Jefferson for allegedly failing to obtain a village permit for a 2020 event supporting Sept. 11 victims. He has pleaded not guilty and is due to appear March 4 to face those charges in Port Jefferson Village Court.

Robitsek left the NYPD in 2020 around the time he was convicted of official misconduct in Brooklyn State Supreme Court for an on-duty incident involving a prostitution suspect.

He pleaded guilty to petit larceny in 2007 in State Supreme Court in Riverhead.

Information about his sentences for those cases was unavailable.