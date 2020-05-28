Cops: Jamesport man shot, wounded after firing at police

A man was shot by police after he fired a shotgun at his father and officers at a home in Jamesport on Wednesday evening, Suffolk police said.

William G. Klatt, 32, was being treated at a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening; he was shot once by Riverhead Town officers who were responding to a domestic dispute at 7:47 p.m. at the home shared by the father and son, police said.

Three officers and the father, William J. Klatt, 60, were speaking in the driveway of the Manor Lane home when the son first removed a window screen to fire a shotgun at them, and then came outside to exchange gunfire with the officers, police said.

The father and the officers all took cover and weren't hit by gunfire, according to police. They were being treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Charges against the son were pending, police said.