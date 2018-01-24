TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 43° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 43° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Out-of-control Jeep knocks down utility pole, Suffolk cops say

The driver of a Jeep hit a utility

The driver of a Jeep hit a utility pole, knocking it down, late Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A vehicle went out of control near a Suffolk County cemetery late Tuesday and knocked down a utility pole, police said.

A 2014 Jeep was westbound on Route 109 near New Highway when it hit the pole, police said. The transformer on the pole caught fire and power was lost in the surrounding area, police.

The accident site was next to Mount Ararat Cemetery and is on the border between North Lindenhurst and East Farmingdale.

There were no injuries in the crash, which was reported in a 911 call at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

A spokeswoman for PSEG Long Island said power was knocked out to 352 customers, and all but 2 of them were restored within 30 minutes.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Serious erosion during an early January winter storm Town eyes ways to fight erosion, water pollution
Shoppers walk into a Toys R Us store Official: Toys R Us plans to close 4 LI stores by mid-April
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, seen here on Nov. 1600: Mueller probe focuses on Trump’s FBI moves
An East Hampton property listed for $850,000 offers $850,000 Hamptons property comes with 2 homes
It will be sunny and relatively cold Wednesday, Forecast: Sunny and dry, about 40 today on LI
A sign in Veterans Park in East Northport, Despite trend, town keeps officials’ names on signs
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE