A vehicle went out of control near a Suffolk County cemetery late Tuesday and knocked down a utility pole, police said.

A 2014 Jeep was westbound on Route 109 near New Highway when it hit the pole, police said. The transformer on the pole caught fire and power was lost in the surrounding area, police.

The accident site was next to Mount Ararat Cemetery and is on the border between North Lindenhurst and East Farmingdale.

There were no injuries in the crash, which was reported in a 911 call at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

A spokeswoman for PSEG Long Island said power was knocked out to 352 customers, and all but 2 of them were restored within 30 minutes.