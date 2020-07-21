TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Morning
SEARCH
82° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Body of missing row boater found in Montauk pond, East Hampton Town police say

East Hampton Town Marine Patrol and East Hampton

East Hampton Town Marine Patrol and East Hampton Town Ocean Rescue search for the body of a missing boater in Fort Pond in Montauk on Monday. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police divers have recovered the body of a boater who went missing Sunday in Fort Pond in Montauk, East Hampton Town police said. 

Police said Jeffrey B. Gantt, 42, of Manhattan, had left a row boat in an effort to retrieve an oar that had fallen overboard, but then was unable to swim back to the boat. He went under at about 7:54 p.m., police said.

East Hampton police, along with the East Hampton Town Marine Patrol, the Montauk Fire Department, Sag Harbor Fire Department and East Hampton Ocean Rescue, searched through the night without success before those efforts were temporarily suspended. The East Hampton Police Dive Team, as well as the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office Drone Unit and Marine Unit and an aviation unit from Suffolk County Police, resumed the search of the pond Monday. Gantt's body was located in 30 feet of water at about 5:15 p.m., police said.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death. East Hampton Town detectives are continuing their investigation.

The 192-acre freshwater pond is located north of Sunrise Highway and south of the Long Island Rail Road tracks west of Lake Montauk. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, it maintains a boat ramp at the south end of the pond, which is used by recreational row boaters, paddle-boaters, sailboaters, kayakers and canoe enthusiasts, as well as fresh-water anglers.

The DEC said while the pond has an average depth of about 8½ feet it has drop offs and submerged boulders.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Dozens of Nassau and Suffolk county residents tested Dozens tested on Long Island for COVID-19 got false positives
Residents have until July 22 to offer comments Village ZBA delays decision on CityMD permit
Wearing masks and constant hand-washing are two good In protecting against COVID-19, sometimes the skin suffers
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer is ACLU and lawyers sue to free ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen
Former Glen Cove Carvel ice cream store employee Carvel manager: I was fired for not serving maskless man
A large gathering at the beach in Long Long Beach officials announce new beach, boardwalk restrictions
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search