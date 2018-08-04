TODAY'S PAPER
Jericho Tpke. lanes closed after wires come down in West Hills, officials say

By Kadia Goba kadia.goba@newsday.com
All eastbound and one westbound lane on Jericho Turnpike were closed after wires came down across the roadway in West Hills, officials said.

Police received a call at 8:35 p.m. about "wires on fire," which they said closed the turnpike between Round Swamp Road and Chicory Lane. 

PSEG Long Island crews responded to the scene and were making repairs, spokesman Jeremy Walsh said. 

For crews to safely clear the scene, the company had an intentional outage of about two and a half minutes that affected 400 customers, Walsh said. He said crews expected to complete the work by 10:30 p.m.

Huntington Manor Fire Department and Suffolk County police were on the scene. The cause is under investigation, Walsh said.

