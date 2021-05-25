TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Man killed in four-car crash in Huntington, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A four-car crash on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington late Monday afternoon killed one driver, who might have had a medical emergency, Suffolk police said.

Mark Bernzweig, 50, of Huntington, was taken to Huntington Hospital, where he died, police said.

One of the motorists he collided with — Alexis Selmar, 23, of Huntington — was hurt, and though taken to a local hospital, her injuries did not threaten her life, according to police.

The other two motorists also are Huntington residents.

The 2004 Honda Accord that Bernzweig was driving west on the turnpike crashed into a 2018 Lexus RX350, the driver of which was attempting to make a left turn onto the turnpike from Warner Road at about 5 p.m., the police said.

Bernzweig then crashed into two more cars, both of which were in the turnpike's eastbound lanes and were waiting at the red light at the intersection with Warner Road, police said.

The driver of one of the two cars, a 2013 Nissan Rogue, was not hurt. Selmar was behind the wheel of the second car, a 2012 Nissan Versa, the police said.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks, the police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

