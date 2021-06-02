TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Shirley man charged in rape of woman in Coram, Suffolk police say

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A Shirley man was arrested and charged Wednesday for the rape of a woman last week in a wooded area of Coram, Suffolk police said.

Jesse Diaz, 29, was taken into custody at 6:40 p.m. in front of a strip mall in Shirley and charged with first-degree rape and second-degree strangulation, police said. He is scheduled to be held overnight at the Suffolk police Sixth Precinct and will be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.

According to Suffolk police, the woman was walking at 1:45 p.m. on May 27 on a trail near Route 112 and Skips Road at the time of the attack.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was treated at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

