Huntington Town Board member Joan Cergol has announced she will run for election to fill the final year of a four-year unexpired term.

Cergol, a Democrat, was appointed to the board in December to take the seat of Susan Berland, who resigned after being elected to the Suffolk County Legislature.

Cergol is serving one year as an appointee and needs to run for election for the final year of Berland’s four-year term.

“I love my town and challenges,” Cergol said at Black and Blue Restaurant in Huntington during a fundraiser to announce her candidacy. “When you combine those two things and you know you have what it takes, and it’s not easy, but I’ve always run to challenges, I love learning new things, I love meeting new people and I love solving problems, so this job has everything I could ever hope for.”

Cergol, 56, lives in Huntington. Before being appointed to the board, she served for 16 years in various town capacities, including most recently as director of the Huntington Community Development Agency, executive director of the town’s Economic Development Corp. and executive director of the town’s Local Development Corp.

Cergol’s appointment was the last act of the previous town board in its final meeting of 2017.

Berland’s resignation cleared the way for the five-member Democratic-majority board to appoint Cergol. Outgoing Town Supervisor Frank P. Petrone and outgoing board member Tracey Edwards voted for the appointment along with board member Mark Cuthbertson. Independence Party member Gene Cook voted no.

The current town board is now made up of two Republicans — Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci and board member Edmund Smyth — Democrats Cuthbertson and Cergol, and Independence Party member Cook.