TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
69° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Riverhead ethics board gets outside legal counsel for complaint

A civic group has raised an ethics complaint over councilwoman Jodi Giglio’s personal meeting with the group behind the pending EPCAL sale.

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

Riverhead’s Board of Ethics will have outside legal counsel advise it on a complaint related to the pending $40 million EPCAL land sale.

The Town Board voted 5-0 at their Tuesday meeting to appoint attorney David H. Besso of Bay Shore-based Long Tuminello LLP to act as special counsel for the Ethics Board on the ethics complaint and any other complaints related to it.

The Coalition Against EPCAL civic group, which filed the complaint April 17, has said they want Town Councilwoman Jodi Giglio to recuse herself from proceedings in the land deal after Giglio disclosed having a meeting in March with representatives from Calverton Aviation and Technology — the venture group behind the pending Enterprise Park at Calverton sale — to ask them questions about the deal and their proposal.

The ethics board has asked for outside counsel to avoid a conflict of interest, town officials said, because Deputy Town Attorney Erik Howard, the son-in-law of Deputy Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard, is the town attorney assigned to work with the board.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Latest Long Island News

Tina Ruggiero, 55, of Jupiter, Fla., stole from DA: Fla. woman embezzled from Suffolk charity
Kids who attend Anna House at Belmont Park Babies in the barn led to Belmont day care center
President Donald Trump at the U.S. Coast Guard Trump appeals ruling to unblock Twitter critics
Suffolk legislators approved a plan to build an Lawmakers approve developer for sports complex
Clarence Fountain, founder of the Grammy-winning gospel group Blind Boys of Alabama’s Clarence Fountain dies
Living with celiac disease