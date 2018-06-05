Riverhead’s Board of Ethics will have outside legal counsel advise it on a complaint related to the pending $40 million EPCAL land sale.

The Town Board voted 5-0 at their Tuesday meeting to appoint attorney David H. Besso of Bay Shore-based Long Tuminello LLP to act as special counsel for the Ethics Board on the ethics complaint and any other complaints related to it.

The Coalition Against EPCAL civic group, which filed the complaint April 17, has said they want Town Councilwoman Jodi Giglio to recuse herself from proceedings in the land deal after Giglio disclosed having a meeting in March with representatives from Calverton Aviation and Technology — the venture group behind the pending Enterprise Park at Calverton sale — to ask them questions about the deal and their proposal.

The ethics board has asked for outside counsel to avoid a conflict of interest, town officials said, because Deputy Town Attorney Erik Howard, the son-in-law of Deputy Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard, is the town attorney assigned to work with the board.