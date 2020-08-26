TODAY'S PAPER
Former Bridgehampton High athletic director hit, seriously injured in Water Mill, police say

The former athletic director at Bridgehampton High School,

The former athletic director at Bridgehampton High School, Mary Anne Jules, was struck and seriously injured while jogging Wednesday morning in Water Mill, Southampton Town police said. Credit: John Roca

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The former longtime athletic director at Bridgehampton High School, Mary Anne Jules, was struck by a work van and seriously injured while jogging early Wednesday in Water Mill, police said.

Southampton Town police said Jules, 61, of Water Mill, was jogging on Blank Lane when she was struck just after 7 a.m. The driver remained at the scene.

Jules was airlifted to a hospital with undisclosed serious injuries, police said.

Southampton Town detectives are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

A graduate of Baldwin High School and SUNY-Cortland, Jules spent 32 years in the Bridgehampton school district, first as a physical education teacher and then as athletic director, before retiring in 2014.

She was a four-sport athlete at Baldwin and became the athletic director at Bridgehampton in 1991. She was twice named Bridgehampton teacher of the year, was the Suffolk County Section XI athletic director of the year in 2014 — and is a member of the Bridgehampton Hall of Fame.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

