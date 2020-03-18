Services for Venditto postponed amid crowd limits

Services for Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, who died Tuesday, will be postponed because of precautions taken for the novel coronavirus, his family said Wednesday.

A wake that had been scheduled for Thursday at Massapequa Funeral Home will be postponed because of restrictions recommended by federal and state authorities on the number of people who may gather for events, Venditto's son Michael said.

The federal Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention has recommended events be limited to no more than 50 people. President Donald Trump has suggested gatherings be limited to 10 people.

Venditto, 70, died Tuesday from cancer at Good Shepherd Hospice Center in Rockville Centre. Funeral services for Venditto, which had not been made public Tuesday, will be private, his family said.

“Due to coronavirus concerns, the previously announced funeral services for former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto will not be open to the public," his family said in a statement. "The family intends to hold a memorial service when it is safe to do so. Details will be announced by the family in the future.”

Venditto served as supervisor for 19 years before resigning in January 2017 in the middle of his 10th term amid a federal corruption probe. He pleaded guilty last year to state corruption charges.

Venditto also was an Oyster Bay town councilman and town attorney before becoming supervisor.