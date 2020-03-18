TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
51° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Services for Venditto postponed amid crowd limits

John Venditto died on Tuesday.

John Venditto died on Tuesday. Credit: James Carbone

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print

Services for Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, who died Tuesday, will be postponed because of precautions taken for the novel coronavirus, his family said Wednesday.

A wake that had been scheduled for Thursday at Massapequa Funeral Home will be postponed because of restrictions recommended by federal and state authorities on the number of people who may gather for events, Venditto's son Michael said. 

The federal Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention has recommended events be limited to no more than 50 people. President Donald Trump has suggested gatherings be limited to 10 people.

Venditto, 70, died Tuesday from cancer at Good Shepherd Hospice Center in Rockville Centre. Funeral services for Venditto, which had not been made public Tuesday, will be private, his family said.

“Due to coronavirus concerns, the previously announced funeral services for former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto will not be open to the public," his family said in a statement. "The family intends to hold a memorial service when it is safe to do so.  Details will be announced by the family in the future.”

Venditto served as supervisor for 19 years before resigning in January 2017 in the middle of his 10th term amid a federal corruption probe. He pleaded guilty last year to state corruption charges.

Venditto also was an Oyster Bay town councilman and town attorney before becoming supervisor.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gives an update on Cuomo: NY coronavirus cases surpass 2,000; Trump sending 'floating hospital' to NYC
Freeport residents Cortia Morris and her daughter Lashae Coronavirus on Long Island: See live updates
Briana Scalise, Dr. Bonnie Simmons and Donald Competello Drive-thru testing facility opens at Stony Brook
Jean Celender, who has been the mayor of Arrival of coronavirus delays village's mayor retirement
Marlene and Fred Kantrow of Smithtown aboard the LI couple stuck on cruise denied port amid virus fears
Paule Pachter, Long Island Cares CEO, at the Soup kitchens try to feed needy as volunteer corps shrink 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search