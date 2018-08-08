TODAY'S PAPER
Missing Stony Brook man found dead in woods, cops say

Suffolk County police said John Wile, 74, had

Suffolk County police said John Wile, 74, had been missing after being seen joggin on Monday morning. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com
A Stony Brook man with dementia was found dead in woods Tuesday, one day after he was seen jogging nearby, Suffolk police said.

John Wile, 74, had been the focus of a large search after he left home for a run and was seen jogging a few miles away, on Innovation Road in Stony Brook about 8:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

He was found in woods north of Research and Development Park off Stony Brook Road, within walking distance of where he was last seen jogging, police said. No crime appears to have been involved in his death, officials said.

Police had issued a Silver Alert, which allows local law enforcement to share information about individuals who have been reported missing, especially senior citizens with Alzheimer’s disease or other mental disabilities.

Police searched for him by air and with canine units. Many residents from surrounding communities joined the search for Wile, with Sixth Precinct officers, Stony Brook University Police, state Department of Environmental Conservation Police and firefighters from Stony Brook, Nesconset, Nissequogue, Setauket, St. James and Port Jefferson fire departments.

