A nonprofit headed by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi is forming a new food bank that will provide food to East End pantries facing higher demand from families and individuals amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Bon Jovi, who own a home in East Hampton, said in an interview Tuesday they have pledged to finance the newly-formed JBJ Soul Kitchen Food Bank, which will be operated by Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based anti-hunger nonprofit the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, to help the South Fork's local food pantries keep up with the rising needs of struggling families and individuals during the epidemic.

The food bank, which will operate from space at The Clubhouse in East Hampton donated by the Scott Rubenstein family, aims to provide food for 5,000 individuals monthly on the South Fork, as well as pre-made Soul Kitchen meals to the homeless individuals or those without access to cooking facilities.

Jon Bon Jovi said he became inspired 15 years ago to try and do more on the hunger issue after he had looked out from the window of his Philadelphia hotel room and saw a homeless man sleeping on a grate outside of City Hall.

“There I was in the birthplace of our nation, I was looking at this man sleeping on this grate, and I said ‘That is not what the forefathers were thinking,’” Bon Jovi said.

Dorothea Bon Jovi, who said the East End was “a place that we love and is close to our hearts,” said the couple had seen recent news reports about the lack of food in supermarkets on the East End since the pandemic began and the increase in families and individuals that local pantries were seeing. The nonprofit had also received calls from residents asking if they could possibly provide help for the region.

“We made a few calls and we talked to some of the local pantries here, and it became very apparent that what they needed was a food bank,” Dorothea Bon Jovi said.

Jon Bon Jovi said while they would like to eventually expand to the North Fork, the plan for the new food bank is to reassess the need at the end of the summer.

“It’ll be obvious by the end of summer what the next steps will be. So this is, in essence, a start, and we’ll reassess it from there,” Bon Jovi said.

