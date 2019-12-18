An Islip man who sued a major events promoter after he fell and cracked his skull while setting up an ad display for an event at Jones Beach in 2013 was awarded $101 million by a Manhattan Supreme Court jury last week.

Jurors found Mark Perez, 36, was eligible for the award over six years after the June 26, 2013 accident where the structure he was standing on was struck by a worker operating a forklift, dropping him to the concrete ground. He suffered a severe head injury that required multiple surgeries, his lawyers said.

Perez’s lawsuit against Live Nation, a California-based company that sells tickets and produces live events, was filed in September 2013 and concluded on Dec. 9, court records and Perez’s attorney.

“Mr. Perez was devastated by this incident and will need care for the rest of his life,” said Benedict Morelli, whose Manhattan law firm handled the case for Perez. “We couldn’t be more pleased to have helped him secure the justice and compensation he needs and deserves.”

Court records show that Perez, a graphic designer, was setting up a Best Buy booth when he fell from 10 to 20 feet to the ground after the structure he stood on was struck by a forklift.

Live Nation representatives could not be reached for comment.

David Sirotkin, who handled the case for the Morelli Law Firm, said Perez’s injuries were severe and that jurors understood he was entitled to a substantial award.

He added that Live Nation offered $31 million to settle the case about a week before the trial commenced in October – but that the offer was rejected.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The jurors spoke loud and clear about what their opinion was of the case and of Mark’s injuries,” he said, adding that Perez has had major surgeries, needs 24-hour care from his family and has a giant hole in his head.

“He was horribly and devastatingly injured,” Sirotkin said, adding that Perez suffered injuries to his back and ribs, some of which were fractured. ”He’s had four brains surgeries and is in need of more in the future and he can never work again.”