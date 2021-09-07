TODAY'S PAPER
One teen killed, two others critical after LIE crash in Melville, Suffolk police say

A 19-year-old man was killed and two other teens were hurt after the car they were riding in crashed into another vehicle on the eastbound portion of the Long Island Expressway in Melville Monday night, Suffolk police said. Credit: Bryan Lopez

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 19-year-old from Hicksville was killed and two other teens are in critical condition after the car they were riding in crashed into another vehicle on the Long Island Expressway Monday night, Suffolk police said.

Erick Alvarado, 18, of Hicksville, was driving a 2005 Honda Civic eastbound on the LIE near Exit 49S in Melville when he struck a 2020 Mazda SUV, also eastbound, around 9:50 p.m., police said.

"Both vehicles left the roadway and crashed into the woods," police said.

Josue Melendez-Florez, a passenger in the Honda Civic, was killed. Two other passengers — Cristian Florez, 18, and a 14-year-old boy, both of Hicksville — were taken to local hospitals and are in critical condition, police said.

Newsday is not identifying the 14-year-old because he is a minor.

Alvarado and the driver of the Mazda, Shadman Sami, 24, of Jamaica, Queens, sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals, police said.

The two vehicles were impounded for safety inspections. Anyone who can help detectives with the investigation should call 631-854-8252.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

