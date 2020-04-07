Suffolk County police rescued a kayaker Tuesday afternoon who was stranded on a construction barge in the Great South Bay in West Islip, officials said.

Police said the rescue occurred after a driver on Robert Moses Causeway reported to 911 seeing a distress flare over the bay at about 5:10 p.m.

Marine Bureau officers Kevin Yoli and John Falcone, aboard the Marine Juliet, responded and saw the kayaker, Fran Los, standing on a construction barge tethered to the Robert Moses Causeway bridge. Los, 40, of Syosset, had been kayaking when the water became too rough, police said.

The officers helped Los aboard Marine Juliet and brought her and the kayak to Captree Marina in Babylon.

Los was uninjured, police said.