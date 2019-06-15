Suffolk County police rescued a New Jersey man who was found clinging to his overturned kayak Saturday afternoon in the Long Island Sound.

Police Marine Bureau officers Matthew Funaro, Cory Kim and Shane Parker were on patrol about a mile north of Woodhull Landing Road in Sound Beach about 12:30 p.m. when they found the man drifting away from shore, police said.

Humberto Castro, 47, of Newark, had tipped his 10-foot kayak and was in water measured at 64 degrees, police said.

Police pulled Castro out of the water on a police boat and took him to Mount Sinai Marina, where he was treated by Port Jefferson EMTs.