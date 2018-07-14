Suffolk officers rescued a Ronkonkoma man after his kayak overturned Saturday morning in Lake Ronkonkoma, police said.

Eric Jerome, 56, was on the lake at 11 a.m. when his kayak turned over and he was unable to free his foot from it, Suffolk police said in a news release.

Police responded to a 911 call and arrived at the lake at 11:08 a.m., police said.

Officers Kevin Wustenhoff and Richard Regula swam to Jerome and gave him a flotation device, police said. Emergency Service Section Officer James Brucculeri and a Town of Islip lifeguard also swam out to help in the rescue. Another emergency officer, Michael Viruet, assisted from the shore, police said.

It's unclear if Jerome was wearing a life jacket while on the lake, police said.

The kayaker was about 300 yards from the shore, police said.

After being brought to shore, the Ronkonkoma Fire evaluated Jerome. He declined medical treatment, police said.