A capsized kayaker, and two others whose vessel flipped Monday as they tried to help off Captree State Park, were rescued by police and the U.S. Coast Guard, authorities said.

All three were "clinging to the pilings under the dock" when Suffolk police Marine Bureau officers, state park police and Coast Guard members arrived on the scene in Bay Shore, officials said.

Brian Consey, 55, of Farmingville, had been aboard a kayak at 3:10 p.m. when it capsized near the dock, police said. Consey’s cousin Steven Leonardo, and his wife Debra Leonardo, both of North Babylon, tried to help him but their kayak also flipped, according to police.

Marine Bureau Officer Chris Maggio arrived and jumped into the water to help Debra Leonardo, 57, through the current and out from under the dock, police said. The two swam with the current and were able to pull themselves onto a police boat, authorities said.

State park police and the Coast Guard helped Steven Leonardo, 61, out of the water and onto the dock while other officers and onlookers assisted Consey, 55, to safety, authorities said.

The three were evaluated at the scene but declined further medical treatment, police said.