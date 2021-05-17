TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk County providing new storage racks for kayaks and canoes at 6 parks

Suffolk County will provide new storage racks for

Suffolk County will provide new storage racks for canoes and kayaks, like this one at Blydenburgh County Park in Smithtown, at six parks and beaches beginning Memorial Day.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
With summer — and, an end to many COVID-19 restrictions — on the horizon, the Suffolk County Parks Department Monday announced the addition of new seasonal canoe and kayak storage racks available for the 2021 season at six county parks.

The initiative, backed by Suffolk County Legislative Majority Leader Susan A. Berland (D-Dix Hills), will provide storage space for the entire season, allowing residents to lock their kayaks and canoes and making for more convenient access.

Storage is available at Blydenburgh park in Smithown, Southaven in Brookhaven, Lake Ronkonkoma, Timber Point Golf Course in Great River, Indian Island in Riverhead and Smith Point Marina in Shirley.

The first of the new racks, provided for by donated material and labor from the Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers and Laborers Local 66, was unveiled at a news conference at the park with local officials, including Berland and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Storage fees are $100 for residents with a Suffolk County Parks Green Key Card and $250 for nonresidents.

For more information, go to www.suffolkcountyny.gov/departments/paksand go to the Doing Business section and click on the link for seasonal kayak and canoe storage rentals.

