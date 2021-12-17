Suffolk County sheriff’s Investigator Sgt. Keith Allison was called "The Mayor" by his wife because of everyone he came in contact with from living in Brentwood.

From his work in the jails, to volunteering in church and on the school board, it seemed no matter where they traveled someone always recognized his smiling face.

But those who knew Allison, say he may have been too humble to relish in it.

Allison, 52, died Dec. 18, 2020. He was the first Suffolk County Sheriff’s employee who was hospitalized and who passed away after contracting COVID-19, officials said.

On Friday, exactly one year later, the Sheriff’s Department, county and town officials dedicated Third Street in his honor between the Brentwood schools administration building where he served on the school board and the Brentwood Youth Activities center where he spent years volunteering in youth sports and activities.

"What does this name, Keith Sanford Allison, mean on a street in this community? Of course it’s touching heartwarming and bittersweet for my family to be able to ride down the street where he grew up and know he served," his wife Brenda Allison said. "I pray that when people see the name they really see the human being and the beautiful soul who inhabited the name. I hope people can say they can do better and say, ‘I can be a better human being’ because of that name."

Allison grew up in Brentwood where he met his wife of 37 years in the ROTC program of Brentwood High School. His wife said his modest hometown attitude was obvious as he continued to give back to his community through volunteering and working as a church deacon.

"His family was priority, but his community was family. It wasn’t just about existing to him, it was living and providing," Brenda Allison said. "It was almost like he knew his time was short and he had stuff to get done. That’s who he was, so selfless and had such a kindness and compassion for people so that’s why he was the mayor to me."

Suffolk County Legis. Samuel Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) proposed the legislation to rename the street for Allison’s work in the community. It was passed by the county legislature unanimously, 18-0.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. said Allison cared about the unfortunate in the community and was a compassionate person working 25 years for the department in the jails. The department renamed the Yaphank sheriff’s building after Allison in October, where he worked for most of his career.

"Keith was a community servant in every sense of the word," Toulon said. "If you know Keith personally, you would understand what a decent, giving and spiritual man he was. The world needs more people like Keith and we lost someone extremely special."