TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Inspiring Riverhead kindergarten teacher dies of breast cancer

Kindergarten student Avery Green surprised his teacher with

Kindergarten student Avery Green surprised his teacher, Keri Stromski, with a "hugging machine" he and his mother made for her. Stromski, who had stage-four breast cancer when she spoke in March about the creation with Newsday's Cecilia Dowd, died Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the Riverhead Central School District. Credit: Howard Schnapp, Madison Stromski; Photo Credit: Cathie Green, Keri Stromski

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A beloved kindergarten teacher in Riverhead who missed embracing her students so much during the pandemic that she inspired one to build her a "hugging machine," died Tuesday of breast cancer, according to the Riverhead Central School District.

Longtime Aquebogue Elementary School teacher Keri Stromski, a former teacher of the year, was 48, a Riverhead Central School District spokesman said Wednesday night.

Stromski, a married mother of three, taught in the district for 23 years.

Christine Tona, Riverhead Central School District’s interim superintendent of schools, said Stromski’s death will be felt throughout the community.

"I am saddened by the news of Keri Stromski’s passing," Tona said in a statement. "She was incredibly dedicated to her family, her students, the Riverhead Central School District, and the Riverhead community and will be greatly missed. We can all learn from Keri’s example of strength during the most difficult of circumstances."

Jill Kubetz, Stromski’s sister, reached Wednesday night over text, directed a reporter to a Facebook post she wrote about her sibling.

"Keri was passionate in her love for her husband, Rob, the love of her life. An awe-inspiring mother who was always there for her children," Kubetz's post read. "The loudest voice at the swim meet shouting "Go, Maddie, Go!", "Go Morgan Go," "Go, Quinn, Go." You could hear the tears of pride in her voice as she shouted, so they knew she was always rooting for them."

Kubetz wrote in the Facebook post of her sister's passion for teaching.

"Keri held the hands of our youngest and most precious gifts, children," Kubetz wrote. "She spent countless dollars buying school supplies, gifts, meals and ensuring no one in her class felt unloved for 7 hours a day."

Stromski’s dedication to her students, and how much she loved hugging them, was highlighted in a Newsday story last month.

She told the newspaper: "A hug is just everything. You’re just letting people know without saying a word … how much you love them."

Kindergarten student Avery Green, 5, said he knew his favorite teacher was struggling while not being able to hug her students.

"We decided to make the hugging machine because Miss Stromski missed hugging everyone else," Avery said in the March 18 story.

Stromski, who had been teaching virtual classes during the pandemic, never told her students of her battle with breast cancer.

Avery and his mother, Cathie Green, built the hugging contraption for Stromski after being inspired by similar creations by others during the pandemic to allow grandparents to safely hug their grandchildren. The Green’s hugging machine was made from a black-and-silver coat rack with clear plastic bags fashioned into a reverse coat with sleeves, one set for an adult on one side, and a set placed lower for the little ones, plus a covering for the face suspended from the top.

Green and Avery presented the hugging machine to Stromski last month.

It was a smashing success.

Stromski screamed with joy when she and Avery safely embraced using the hugging machine.

With Cecilia Dowd and Joie Tyrell

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers police news and general assignments. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Latest Long Island News

The state Assembly chamber in Albany, where members Assembly completes final passage of state budget
Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer said it's Official: Towns opting out of weed sales unlikely
Shinnecock Nation chairman Bryan Polite said the tribe Shinnecock tribe to launch marijuana cultivation, eyes recreational sales this summer
New York lawmakers gave the green light to NY OKs mobile sports betting to raise revenue
A Longwood Middle School student takes a test. LI schools getting a $400M hike in state funding next year
Members of the Community Ambulance Company in Sayville First responders pay tribute to one of their own
Didn’t find what you were looking for?