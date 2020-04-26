Man barricades himself in Kings Park home, police say

Suffolk police are negotiating with a man who has barricaded himself in a resident's Kings Park home Sunday morning, police said.

The man had fled the scene of a domestic incident on foot and broke into the nearby home, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said during his daily coronavirus briefing. The home's resident, a senior woman, has been escorted out of the home by emergency medical responders, Bellone said.

The subject is alone in the house, and police were initially called to the scene at 9:30 a.m., according to police. No further details were available.