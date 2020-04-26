TODAY'S PAPER
Man barricades himself in Kings Park home, police say

Suffolk County police are at scene of a

Suffolk County police are at scene of a barricaded man in a home in Kings Park on Sunday. Credit: James Carbone

By Vera Chinese and Rachelle Blidner vera.chinese@newsday.com, rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Suffolk police are negotiating with a man who has barricaded himself in a resident's Kings Park home Sunday morning, police said.

The man had fled the scene of a domestic incident on foot and broke into the nearby home, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said during his daily coronavirus briefing. The home's resident, a senior woman, has been escorted out of the home by emergency medical responders, Bellone said.

The subject is alone in the house, and police were initially called to the scene at 9:30 a.m., according to police. No further details were available.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

