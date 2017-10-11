Two drivers suffered minor injuries in a chain-reaction crash in Kings Park on Wednesday that, as described by police, sounded more like a scene from a demolition derby.
Suffolk County police said the crash began at 10:08 a.m. when a Volkswagen traveling eastbound on Route 25A collided with a tow truck making a left-hand turn out of a parking lot. By the time it ended, police said, the Volkswagen had overturned onto two cars in a parking lot and the tow truck had hit a westbound Toyota, then crashed into a parked car — sending that car into yet another parked car.
Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said that after the Volkswagen and the tow truck collided, “The Volkswagen rolled and landed on two cars in another parking lot. The tow truck continued across Route 25A and struck a Toyota Scion that was traveling westbound on Route 25A. The tow truck then struck a parked car, which then hit another parked car.”
Police said the driver of the Volkswagen was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, and the tow truck driver was taken to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown.
Police did not release the identities of either driver.
No one was charged, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.