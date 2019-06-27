One motorist was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on Wednesday evening in Kings Park, Suffolk police said.

William Seitz, 54, of Northport, was driving east on St. Johnland Road when he crossed into the westbound lane, slamming into the car driven by Carissa Clancy, 26, of Kings Park, about 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Seitz, who was behind the wheel of a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, police said.

Clancy, who was driving a 2017 Chrysler, was sent by ambulance to the same hospital, also with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Both drivers' vehicles will undergo safety checks, police said.

Anyone who might assist detectives should call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or anonymously Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.