Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out early Saturday on Main Street in Kings Park, Suffolk County police said.

A police spokeswoman said the blaze started at a business shortly after 4:15 a.m.; the name of the business was not immediately available.

The Kings Park Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

The police spokeswoman said that Main Street between Pulaski Road and Indian Head Road was closed for more than an hour as firefighters battled the blaze.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.