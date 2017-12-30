TODAY'S PAPER
Fire breaks out at business on Main St. in Kings Park, cops say

Firefighters respond to a building fire on Main

Firefighters respond to a building fire on Main Street in Kings Park on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. Photo Credit: Joseph C. Sperber

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out early Saturday on Main Street in Kings Park, Suffolk County police said.

A police spokeswoman said the blaze started at a business shortly after 4:15 a.m.; the name of the business was not immediately available.

The Kings Park Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

The police spokeswoman said that Main Street between Pulaski Road and Indian Head Road was closed for more than an hour as firefighters battled the blaze.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

