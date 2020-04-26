Suffolk County police had negotiated with a man who barricaded himself in a resident's Kings Park home Sunday and who was later removed from the home and taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Earlier Sunday, the man had fled the scene of a domestic incident on foot and broke into the nearby home, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said during his daily coronavirus briefing. The home's resident, a senior woman, had been escorted out of the home by emergency medical responders, Bellone said.

Out of an abundance of caution, a CODE Red was issued to area residents to remain in their homes, police said.

The subject was alone in the house for much of the day Sunday, and police were initially called to the scene at 9:30 a.m., according to police. The man was later removed by Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Section officers, police said. No further details were available.