Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Man removed after he barricaded himself in Kings Park home

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Sunday provided some details about a domestic incident in which police were negotiating with a man who barricaded himself in a Kings Park home Sunday morning. Credit: Facebook / Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone; James Carbone

By Vera Chinese and Rachelle Blidner
Suffolk County police had negotiated with a man who barricaded himself in a resident's Kings Park home Sunday and who was later removed from the home and taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Earlier Sunday, the man had fled the scene of a domestic incident on foot and broke into the nearby home, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said during his daily coronavirus briefing. The home's resident, a senior woman, had been escorted out of the home by emergency medical responders, Bellone said.

Out of an abundance of caution, a CODE Red was issued to area residents to remain in their homes, police said.

The subject was alone in the house for much of the day Sunday, and police were initially called to the scene at 9:30 a.m., according to police. The man was later removed by Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Section officers, police said. No further details were available.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

