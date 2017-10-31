Smithtown halts sand work at Kings Park youth soccer site
Officials say developers took too much sand from property, leaving a steep, unstable slope that worries neighbors.
Smithtown officials have ordered a halt to work on a portion of the Kings Park site of a proposed youth academy for a major European soccer club, saying developers took so much sand off the property they left a steep, unstable slope.
The town’s Sept. 26 order forbids further excavation or addition of material to the 40-foot-tall northern slope of the site, a 44-acre former sand mine off Old...
