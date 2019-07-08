Suffolk County legislators on July 16 could again take up a proposal to sell a tax delinquent Kings Park landfill that once held 2.5 million used tires.

Legislators tabled the matter last month at the request of Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga), who had asked for more time to examine the county land bank deal that would have sold the former Izzo tire dump on Old Northport Road to Kings Park businessman Michael Cox for $1.3 million.

Legislators are also scheduled to hold a public hearing to increase spending on a Kings Park sewer project from $5 million to $8 million.

The project, which is not related to planned sewer expansion into the hamlet’s downtown, would reroute sewer lines and replace treatment equipment serving 304 single-family homes, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, St. Johnland Nursing Center and other developments in the area.

The $5 million estimate dates to 2017 and was for a narrower scope of work.