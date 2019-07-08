TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Sale of Kings Park landfill that once held 2.5 million tires revisited

The tire dump on Old Northport Road in

The tire dump on Old Northport Road in Kings Park is in deliquency on its taxes. It once held 2.5 million used tires. Photo Credit: Shelby Knowles

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

Suffolk County legislators on July 16 could again take up a proposal to sell a tax delinquent Kings Park landfill that once held 2.5 million used tires.

Legislators tabled the matter last month at the request of Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga), who had asked for more time to examine the county land bank deal that would have sold the former Izzo tire dump on Old Northport Road to Kings Park businessman Michael Cox for $1.3 million.

Legislators are also scheduled to hold a public hearing to increase spending on a Kings Park sewer project from $5  million to $8 million.

The project, which is not related to planned sewer expansion into the hamlet’s downtown, would reroute sewer lines and replace treatment equipment serving 304 single-family homes, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, St. Johnland Nursing Center and other developments in the area.

The $5 million estimate dates to 2017 and was for a narrower scope of work.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Security Dodge at 345 Merrick Rd. in Amityville Amityville auto dealership applies to expand
The now-defunct Jackson Steel operated inside 435 First Mineola Superfund site to turn into storage warehouse
Arts and dance classes will be held at Ballet classes, scholarships for LI kids
Rona Smith, who at the time was chairwoman Southold reduces size of housing advisory panel
The Harewood Estate in Laurel Hollow. LI's Harewood Estate lists for $5.995 million
Long Island's newest tourist and educational attraction is 'Dinosaurs!' to open on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search