TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
75° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk police rescue kitten from Medford storm drain

Suffolk County police officer Geoffrey Ledour holds a

Suffolk County police officer Geoffrey Ledour holds a kitten that he and another officer rescued from a Medford storm drain on Saturday. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com
Print

A kitten that fell into a Medford storm drain was rescued Saturday afternoon by a pair of Suffolk police officers and then found a new home with a neighbor, police said.

Emergency Service police officers Geoffrey Ledour and Glen Baillargeon answered a 911 call around 4 p.m. about the kitten. A resident then showed them where the kitten was trapped, police said.

They removed the grate and brought it out safely, police said.

Forecasts for both Saturday and Sunday include the chance of showers, which could have put the kitten in even greater peril.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Dean Skelos leaves federal court in Manhattan during Jurors in Skelos retrial go home for the weekend
John Nicholas Meisten III with his wife, Catherine LI native who oversaw Hinckley investigation dies
A state trooper on scene of fatal motorcycle Police probe fatal motorcycle crash
It took firefighters from three departments an hour Officials: Firefighters battle house fire for an hour
The weather forecast for Saturday. Forecast: 50% chance of storms Saturday night
New York State Troopers conduct a seat belt Officials: Seat belt enforcement in state parks