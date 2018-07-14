A kitten that fell into a Medford storm drain was rescued Saturday afternoon by a pair of Suffolk police officers and then found a new home with a neighbor, police said.

Emergency Service police officers Geoffrey Ledour and Glen Baillargeon answered a 911 call around 4 p.m. about the kitten. A resident then showed them where the kitten was trapped, police said.

They removed the grate and brought it out safely, police said.

Forecasts for both Saturday and Sunday include the chance of showers, which could have put the kitten in even greater peril.