Three people lost in a plane crash during the weekend will be remembered Friday.

Bernard Krupinski, his wife, Bonnie Krupinski, both 70, and their grandson William Maerov, 22, will be memorialized at 10 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church of East Hampton.

The three — all of East Hampton — were onboard the twin-engine plane that crashed into the ocean Saturday afternoon near Amagansett, about 2 miles off Indian Wells Beach.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Jon Dollard, 47, of Hampton Bays, who flew exclusively for the Krupinskis, was the pilot of the Piper PA-31 Navajo.

Authorities recovered two bodies Saturday, but their identities have not been released.

The Krupinskis were known in the East Hampton community for their philanthropy.

Bernard Krupinski, who went by Ben, was a luxury homebuilder whose clients included Martha Stewart and Billy Joel; Bonnie Krupinski was also a developer. The couple’s business interests included three East Hampton restaurants.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The service will be followed by burial Friday at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, also in East Hampton.