TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 37° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 37° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Based on ancient customs, Kwanzaa honors African-American culture

The seven-day secular holiday was created a half century ago by Maulana Karenga, an African Studies professor at a California college.

Dr. Pamela Allen and 11-year-old Quintel Harris light

Dr. Pamela Allen and 11-year-old Quintel Harris light the candles of the Kinara during a Kwanzaa celebration at the Wyandanch Public Library on the evening of Dec. 21, 2017. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Cooperative economics is one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa, the weeklong secular holiday honoring African-American culture and history that starts Dec. 26.

So Billy Moss, president of the Islip Town NAACP, decided to put that into action earlier this month by organizing a fair where vendors sold products and services from the African-American and other black communities.

The event, held Dec. 10 at Dominican Village in Amityville, attracted 300 people and 60 vendors, and gave people a chance for early holiday shopping that supported the black community, Moss said. Traditional food, clothing and other items were sold.

“It was quite a magical event,” Moss said.

“This was hopefully the first of many opportunities for people who have cultures within the African diaspora — either Africa or the Caribbean or Haiti or black American — for individuals to be in one place and share that common thread, that common ancestry,” he said.

Kwanzaa, a seven-day holiday that will run until Jan. 1, was created 51 years ago — in 1966 — by Maulana Karenga, an African Studies professor at Cal State Long Beach. Kwanzaa means “first fruits of the harvest” in Swahili, and is based on ancient customs in Africa.

The holiday employs pan-African symbolism to emphasize a theme for each of its seven days: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

Celebrants light red, green and black candles to represent the seven principles, each called by a Swahili name.

Kwanzaa events are held around Long Island at libraries, schools, museums, community centers and churches — some of them, like Moss’ fair, before the official start of the holiday. They often include singing, dancing, storytelling, drumming, poetry and candle lighting.

The Wyandanch Public Library hosted one event Dec. 21 that included a meal of traditional soul food and discussion of the seven principles.

While Kwanzaa traditionally starts the day after Christmas, it has no formal connection to that holiday.

Moss said he decided to call his event the “Ujamaa Fest” after the Swahili word for cooperative economics. He said he hopes it will help spur economic activity in Long Island’s black community.

Pam Robinson Allen, a retired teacher in the Hempstead school district and professor of special education at Long Island University, said that “the African-American community has a lot of spending dollars.”

But “most of that money is sent out of the community because they don’t have access to the local vendors and small businesses are not getting the dollars,” she said.

“You need to know who they are, where they are, and then support them,” said Allen, who attended the fair in Amityville and led the event at the Wyandanch Library.

Norman Daniels, a former coordinator for multicultural affairs at Suffolk County Community College, said economic disparity between whites and blacks in the United States remains an issue.

“The conversation that has been developing” among many in the black community is “What can we do to become more independent economically?”

The event in Amityville has prompted many people to start thinking about the issue, he said.

“Now the parents are saying to their children, ‘What can you do to make yourself entrepreneurial?’” Daniels said.

Moss said he hopes to continue the Ujamaa Fest in the future.

“It celebrates in a big way out here on Long Island . . . the principle of cooperative economics,” he said. “Unfortunately we have a long way to go as a country to heal and for there really to be an opportunity for all Americans to achieve the American Dream.”

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Florence Tannen at her Baldwin home with LIer pens loving memoir to mentally ill mom
Steven DeLalio, left, president of EB Industries, and Firm wins back contracts from Chinese suppliers
Two students in the Huntington school district trudge Push is on for flexibility in class time, school calendars
Stony Brook basketball players relaxing and keeping occupied Road tripping with Stony Brook hoops
Marc Petitto, 28, is wanted in connection with Police looking for armed robber
Suffolk County police said a woman's body was Cops: Woman’s body found outside LI bank
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE