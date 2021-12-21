Cops: Man in custody after firing gun during fight at North Babylon health club
A man was in Suffolk police custody Tuesday night after firing a gun during a fight inside the LA Fitness on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon, authorities said.
No one was hit, police said
The weapon was fired during a fight between two men at 7:50 p.m., police said. During the fight, one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.
Charges against the man who fired the weapon were not immediately released.