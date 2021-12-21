TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Man in custody after firing gun during fight at North Babylon health club

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A man was in Suffolk police custody Tuesday night after firing a gun during a fight inside the LA Fitness on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon, authorities said.

No one was hit, police said

The weapon was fired during a fight between two men at 7:50 p.m., police said. During the fight, one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Charges against the man who fired the weapon were not immediately released.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

The Long Beach City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday
Long Beach opts out of allowing marijuana dispensaries
A person was struck by an LIRR train
MTA: Person hit by LIRR train near Mineola station
Rodney Harrison, shown on Dec. 16, 2021 in
Harrison confirmed as Suffolk police commissioner
Long Island is seeing a significant COVID-19 surge
Data: Suffolk's daily COVID-19 positivity level at nearly 14%
Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Rob Calarco said
Court ruling puts Suffolk redistricting plan on hold
Mayor-elect Eric Adams, speaking in Long Island City
NYC Mayor-elect Adams postpones public inauguration
Didn’t find what you were looking for?