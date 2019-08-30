If you're going to drink this Labor Day holiday weekend, think twice before you drive a motor vehicle or even a boat.

That's the advice of officials in Nassau and Suffolk counties, who have announced holiday crackdowns on drunken driving and drunken boating.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and county Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart Friday announced a comprehensive patrol campaign aimed at DWI and BWI offenders on the roads and waterways. That enforcement effort will include Highway Patrol, Motorcycle Section, Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team and Marine Bureau officers, in addition to regularly scheduled precinct-level patrols.

Suffolk police said 41 people were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated last Labor Day weekend, while one boater was charged with boating while intoxicated.

Earlier this week, similar enforcement efforts were announced in Nassau.

“We do not want a weekend of fun to turn into a tragic one,” Bellone said in a statement Friday, adding: “If you plan to drink during the upcoming holiday weekend, use common sense and plan a way home because if you get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking, you will be caught and you will be held accountable.”

Hart said: “The safety of our residents and visitors is of the utmost importance. As always, the Suffolk County Police Department will take a zero tolerance approach when it comes to intoxicated drivers and boaters.”

Officials said if you see something, say something. That is, call 911 to report suspected drunken drivers and boaters.