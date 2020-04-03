TODAY'S PAPER
Bicyclist seriously hurt in Lake Ronkonkoma crash, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A female bicyclist was seriously injured when police said she was struck by an SUV on Lakeshore Drive late Thursday night in Lake Ronkonkoma.

The collision occurred just before midnight near the intersection of Norwood Lane, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Christina Vaugman, 42, of Smithtown, was riding a bicycle heading north on Lakeshore Drive when she collided with a southbound 2003 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 22-year-old Niah Smith of Brentwood.

Vaugman was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, police said. Smith was not injured.

Police said the Suburban was impounded for a safety check and that Fourth Squad detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 631-854-8452.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

