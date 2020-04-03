A female bicyclist was seriously injured when police said she was struck by an SUV on Lakeshore Drive late Thursday night in Lake Ronkonkoma.

The collision occurred just before midnight near the intersection of Norwood Lane, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Christina Vaugman, 42, of Smithtown, was riding a bicycle heading north on Lakeshore Drive when she collided with a southbound 2003 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 22-year-old Niah Smith of Brentwood.

Vaugman was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, police said. Smith was not injured.

Police said the Suburban was impounded for a safety check and that Fourth Squad detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 631-854-8452.