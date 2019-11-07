A fire that engulfed an auto body shop in Lake Ronkonkoma has forced the closure of several local roadways, Suffolk police said.

The fire broke out shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Sam Auto Repair at 105 Portion Rd., authorities said. All occupants of the business escaped without injury, police said.

Police have closed Ronkonkoma Avenue at Hillcrest Street, and Lake Shore Road and Hawkins Avenue, authorities said.

Arson investigators are on the scene, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.