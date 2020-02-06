Lake Ronkonkoma may be cutting a corner from Five Corners

Lake Ronkonkoma's Five Corners intersection may lose one of its corners.

The convergence of Hawkins Avenue, Smith Street and Gatelot Avenue — one of the busiest and most dangerous intersections in Brookhaven Town — is set to get a makeover designed to ease traffic flow and improve persistent drainage problems that contribute to pollution in the lake that gives the hamlet its name.

A plan pitched by town officials would widen roads, install a new traffic signal and turn Gatelot Avenue into a cul-de-sac, which would eliminate one of the intersection's two southeast corners.

"We're going to change the Five Corners to four corners," Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said.

The $1.5 million plan, which replaces a previous proposal for a traffic circle later shelved by town officials, is expected to be completed in about two years, Councilman Kevin LaValle said. The town has been awarded a $400,000 state grant for the project, and officials are seeking an additional $100,000 from the state, he said.

There were 31 accidents at the intersection from July 2016 to last June, including 10 that resulted in injuries, according to state motor vehicle records provided by Brookhaven officials.

“It’s definitely been a problem," LaValle said. "I think this plan will really help to reduce a lot of the congestion and the accidents that we’ve had there.”

The proposed changes, crafted by engineers from Melville-based Nelson & Pope, include a new access road connecting Hawkins and Gatelot avenues by extending Ethan Lane south of the intersection.

LaValle said the proposal will be brought to community leaders such as civic associations and chambers of commerce before the town finalizes the plan and starts construction.

Brookhaven plans to purchase land from three property owners to help expand roads and build the Ethan Lane extension. The property owners, including the United Methodist Church of Lake Ronkonkoma, shopping center owner Aldrich Management and a private individual have been offered a total of $714,500, town documents show.

Brian Troy, a lawyer for Aldrich Management, which was offered $600,000 for some of its land, said during a Jan. 30 public hearing at Brookhaven Town Hall his client was reluctant to sell because the company believes the town plan "may not be effective." He did not elaborate.

Methodist church officials did not return calls seeking comment. Brookhaven offered the church $4,500 for 507 square feet along Hawkins Avenue; the church will not have to close, LaValle said.

Lake Ronkonkoma Fire District officials support the intersection changes, Commissioner Ray Griffin said. District officials, who had opposed the traffic circle proposal, think eliminating a corner will make it easier for fire trucks and ambulances to navigate the intersection.

The Five Corners' roads are too narrow and congestion too dense now, causing delays in responses to emergencies, Griffin said.

“We’ve had a lot of accidents over my 32-year time with the fire department," many caused by drivers trying to beat red lights, he said.

“It allows for moving in both directions, north and south, at one time,” Griffin said of the proposed improvements. “It allows us to get through those intersections much faster.”