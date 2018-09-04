One person was injured in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lake Ronkonkoma home, officials said.

A man in the home on Dorchester Road near Washington Avenue was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Suffolk County police said.

The fire in the two-story house was reported at 1:32 a.m. and was under control about four hours later, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, officials said.