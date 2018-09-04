Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Fire engulfs Lake Ronkonkoma home, injures 1, police say

Firefighters battle a house fire early Tuesday morning

Firefighters battle a house fire early Tuesday morning on Dorchester Road in Lake Ronkonkoma. Photo Credit: Bryan Lopez

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
One person was injured in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lake Ronkonkoma home, officials said.

A man in the home on Dorchester Road near Washington Avenue was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Suffolk County police said.

The fire in the two-story house was reported at 1:32 a.m. and was under control about four hours later, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, officials said.

