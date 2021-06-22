A bill that would give towns and villages new grounds to fight some land use applications and zoning matters in neighboring municipalities is scheduled to get a public hearing Tuesday night at the Suffolk County legislature.

The bill, sponsored by Leg. Kara Hahn (D-Setauket), would apply to matters before the county Planning Commission. It was introduced after months of intermunicipal dispute over a major subdivision application for the North Country Road 75-acre Gyrodyne property, which is in the Town of Smithtown but near Head of the Harbor Village and the Town of Brookhaven. Leaders of those municipalities have criticized the application, which could bring a hotel, assisted living facility and office space to the property, as outsized for the area.

Under current county rules, a municipality can only object to zoning actions and ordinances in an adjacent municipality if they relate to land within 500 feet of the shared border.

The proposed law would expand the reasons for objection to include applications involving some special permits, variances, subdivisions and site plans.

An objection to the proposed action triggers a planning commission public hearing. Ten planning commissioners would have to vote to uphold the neighboring municipality's objection. The original municipality can overrule the planning commission, but only by supermajority vote on a resolution explaining its reasons.

Projects with cross-border complications besides Gyrodyne have included big box store construction on Commack Road near the Smithtown-Huntington border and 9,000-unit Heartland Town Square, which lies in Islip but faced opposition from Huntington.

Smithtown principal planner Allyson Murray said that the bill could have implications for Gyrodyne's application if it passes. Head of the Harbor or Brookhaven "could submit an objection to the final subdivision application or any site plan, special exception or variance within 500 feet of their boundaries, and such objection would prompt the County Planning Commission to have a public hearing before rendering a decision."

Mitch Palley, CEO of Long Island Builders Institute, a major trade association for home builders, said in written testimony to the legislature the group was "very concerned" about the bill’s possible consequences and called instead for a wholesale review of the relationship between the commission and the zoning powers of towns and villages.

"This issue has basically been below the radar for many, many years," he said in an interview Tuesday. "What role should the commission have, what process should it follow, what ability should it have to allow neighboring municipalities to influence the votes of the commission and [other] municipalities?"

The bill won qualified support from Three Village Civic Association and We Are Smithtown, civic groups whose leaders have been among the most adamant opponents to Gyrodyne’s application.

George Hoffman, Three Village Civic Association president, called the bill "a good strong start" toward better regional planning.

"We can’t have this sort of Nimbyism of towns that do their development and don’t care about what happens to adjacent towns," he said. He said he also wanted changes to the membership of the commission to dilute what he called the "heavy influence" of the building industry. The commission has 15 members, one for each Suffolk town, plus two for the villages and three at-large.

All are appointed by the county supervisor and confirmed by the legislature. At least four members have ties to building or real estate, according to biographies on the commission web page.