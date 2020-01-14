Three Long Island churches will benefit from $53,500 in sacred site grants from the New York Landmarks Conservancy, officials announced Tuesday.

The First Presbyterian Church in Southold will receive $30,000 to help fund facade and building repairs. This meeting house style, wood-framed church with flanking pilasters and a central tower has a belfry capped by a roof and pinnacle with a weather vane that was constructed in 1803.

The church interior dates from 1850. In addition to Sunday worship, the church offers movie screenings, concerts, community dinners, a thrift shop, exercise classes and a homeless shelter.

The Congregational Church of Patchogue will receive $20,000 to help fund roof repair and project management. The Congregational Church of Patchogue is a Romanesque Revival church, constructed in 1892 to the designs of architects Lawrence B. Valk and Sons.

The church has Sunday services and offers local residents such activities as a soup kitchen and food pantry, health screenings, clothing distribution, homeless outreach, concerts and lectures.

Mount Sinai Congregational Church in Brookhaven will receive $3,500 to help fund a conditions report. The wood frame, two-story gable fronted meeting house was constructed in 1807 by builder Thomas Baylis.

The steeple was important to sailors in Long Island Sound as a navigation aid. In addition to Sunday services, other church activities include a food pantry, 12-step meetings, Scout troops and yoga classes.

The New York Landmarks Conservancy announced a total of 22 sacred sites grants totaling $316,000 to historic religious properties in New York State.

“We are very pleased to be able to assist another diverse group of religious institutions,” said Peg Breen, president of The New York Landmarks Conservancy. “Aside from architectural merit, each one is an important community anchor.”

The New York Landmarks Conservancy’s Long Island sacred sites grants are made possible with generous support from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation.