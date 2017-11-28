TODAY'S PAPER
Truck with landscaping equipment crashes onto guardrail, police say

Suffolk police and the Westhampton Beach Fire Department

Suffolk police and the Westhampton Beach Fire Department investigate a crash on Montauk Highwayin Westhampton on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Photo Credit: LIHotShots / T.J. Lambui

By Joan Gralla  joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A pickup truck towing landscaping equipment in a trailer crashed onto a guardrail on Montauk Highway in Westhampton on Tuesday morning, Southampton Town police said.

The road was shut in both directions and a reopening time is not known, Lt. Susan Ralph said by telephone.

The police were alerted to the crash by a phone call at 10:42 a.m.; the truck’s owner reported it had been stolen,...

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

