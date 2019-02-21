Suffolk police released images Thursday of two men they said they are seeking in connection with the theft of two iPhones worth approximately $2,100 from a Hauppauge Verizon store in mid-December.

A $5,000 reward will be paid to anyone whose information leads to an arrest in the Dec. 17 midafternoon thefts from the store at 534 Rte. 111.

To send an anonymous tip, call 800-220-TIPS, text “SCPD” and send the message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at tipsubmit.com.