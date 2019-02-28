Laura Krupinski, daughter of luxury developers Ben and Bonnie Krupinski and mother of William Maerov, who were among the four people killed when their plane crashed off Amagansett in June, died suddenly Monday. She was 53.

Southampton Town police were called to Krupinski’s Southampton home after she became unresponsive. First aid was performed and she was taken to a local hospital, said Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki. The cause of death is unknown and under investigation, and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy, Skrynecki said.

An uncle, Kevin Ackley of Dunnellon, Florida, remembered Krupinski, a former model who once appeared on the cover of Vogue, as a loving mother wracked with grief over the loss of her 22-year-old son. Ackley said he was estranged from Krupinski for many years but reconnected with his niece after the deaths of her parents and son.

“The last year it was basically hell for her,” he said.

Krupinski and former husband Lance Maerov raised two children, including a daughter, Charlotte. She became estranged from her parents, noted philanthropists and builders to stars like Martha Stewart and Billy Joel, following a well-publicized feud and did not reconcile before their deaths, Ackley said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not issued a final report on the cause of the plane crash but said pilot Jon Dollard discussed the inclement weather for an hour before the fatal flight.

Dollard, 47, lost control of the Piper PA-31 Navajo as the plane approached East Hampton Airport on June 2, crashing about two miles south of Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett.

The Krupinskis, both 70, and Dollard were found in the water in the days after the crash. Police called off the search for William Maerov, who has not been found, a fact her uncle said tormented his mother.

“She loved her kids,” Ackley said. “The fact they never found his body really ate away at her.”

A funeral for Krupinski will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Most Holy Trinity Church in East Hampton.