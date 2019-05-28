Members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation said in a news release issued Tuesday that the tribe will fight a restraining order from the state Department of Transportation to block the tribe from completing construction on a pair of billboards along Sunrise Highway in Hampton Bays.

"The State has a long history of bulldozing Indian lands and Indian people to get what it wants. We will fight against this most recent effort to attack our tribal sovereignty," the release stated.

According to the release, the state DOT, "represented by Attorney General Leticia James, filed papers in State Supreme Court requesting a temporary restraining order against the Nation’s officials to prevent them from completing construction and operation of advertising towers on tribal land adjacent to the Sunrise Highway (State Route 27)."

The tribe activated one of the 61-foot-tall billboards on Thursday. Lance Gumbs, tribal council of trustees vice chairman for the Shinnecock Indian Nation, said Friday that the billboards were a “wonderful, historic moment” for the tribe, which is hoping the billboards will be an economic generator for them via advertising revenue.