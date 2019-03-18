TODAY'S PAPER
Farmingville dad drove drunk with son, 3, in car, police say

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A Farmingville man who was driving drunk with his 3-year-old son in the car was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, Suffolk police said.

Arash Haghani, 38, was pulled over on Portion Road in Farmingville after a Sixth Precinct officer said Haghani, who was traveling west, failed to stay in lanes and struck the roadside curb at about 12:25 a.m., according to police.

The boy was released to his mother, police said. No one was injured.

Haghani is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Central Islip with one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15-years-old or younger, known as Leandra’s Law, and endangering the welfare of a child.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

