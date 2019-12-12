TODAY'S PAPER
DuWayne Gregory will quit Suffolk Legislature and join Babylon Town Board

A special election will be held to replace

A special election will be held to replace Suffolk County Presiding Officer and Legis. DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague). Credit: Chris Ware

By Denise M. Bonilla denise.bonilla@newsday.com @denisebonilla
Suffolk County legislator and Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory will step down next month to fill a seat on the Babylon Town Board.

Councilwoman Jackie Gordon is resigning from her position on the board in January to focus on her run for Rep. Peter King’s congressional seat, said Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer, who is also Suffolk County Democratic Party chairman.

Schaffer said that when King announced in November that he would not run for reelection in New York's 2nd Congressional District, the race “took on a whole new dimension.” He said he and Gordon, who was reelected last month to a four-year term on the board, began discussing her possibly stepping down to make the race a priority.

“She is somebody who, if she’s going to do a job or a task, she’s going to do it with her fullest attention,” he said of Gordon.

Schaffer said he then reached out to Gregory (D-Copiague), who was reelected to a two-year term in November. Gregory, who has frequently butted heads with Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, started his career working for Schaffer in the town, first in constituent relations and later as general services commissioner.

Gregory is expected to resign Jan. 15, Schaffer said, and the Legislature will have to hold a special election to replace him. Schaffer said that right now the prime candidate to run for the Democrats is Jason Richberg, the Legislature’s clerk and former chief of staff for Gregory.

Denise Bonilla has worked at Newsday since 2003 and covers the Town of Babylon, including the villages of Lindenhurst and Amityville.

