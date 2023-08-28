Leonard Llewellyn, Mattituck Fire Department veteran, dies after being struck by pickup

A 53-year member of the Mattituck Fire Department died early Friday morning, less than three days after he was struck by a vehicle while responding to the fire house for an emergency call, local officials said Monday.

Leonard Llewellyn, 82, of Mattituck, was riding a bicycle at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday on Route 25 in front of the Mattituck-Laurel Library when he was struck by a pickup driven by a 85-year-old Southold motorist, police said.

Llewellyn sustained fractures to his hip and to his lower leg, according to Southold Town police.

Southold police and members of the Mattituck Fire Department responded to the scene and took Llewellyn to Peconic Bay Medical Center for evaluation. He died at the hospital Friday, officials said.

No charges were filed against the driver and the accident is not considered criminal, said Southold Chief of Police Martin Flatley.

"The driver stopped immediately and stayed at the scene to be interviewed," Flatley said. "Just didn’t see him. There were no criminal charges filed on the crash, just a summons issued to the driver of the pickup for failing to yield the right of way at a crosswalk."

Mattituck Fire's First Assistant Chief Robert Haas said Llewellyn was a pillar of the department and of the community.

"His dedication to not only this department but to all the other organizations he was a part of was always 110%," Haas said. "He was one of the founding fathers of our Junior Fire Department program in 1985, and took much pride in that organization. Lenny was also a pillar in our fire prevention program, was always there and never let us forget when fire prevention week was in October. Lenny will be certainly missed, but will never be forgotten."

Llewellyn joined the Mattituck Fire Department in 1970, and achieved ranks from second lieutenant to captain, while also serving as the department's photographer for many years, the department said in a Facebook post Monday.

A widower to his late wife, Marge, Llewellyn owned a fire extinguisher company in Mattituck, Haas said.

Visitation will be held Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home on Main Road in Mattituck. Firematic services will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Burial will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Depot Road in Cutchogue.