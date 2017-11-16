Les Payne, a Pulitzer Prize winner whose four decades at Newsday were spent as much as a chronicler of some of the 20th century’s most memorable events as a champion for racial equality, will be inducted into the Deadline Club’s Hall of Fame.

Payne will be inducted with Nancy Gibbs, editorial director of the Time Inc. News Group, New York Times reporter N.R. “Sonny” Kleinfield, 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft and Terry McDonell, former editor of the Time Inc. Sports Group at a ceremony at Sardi’s in Manhattan on Thursday.

Payne, an Army veteran whose career at Newsday spanned from 1969 to 2006, rose through the ranks from reporter to associate managing editor. He was once responsible for foreign and national coverage, and editor of New York Newsday as well as penning a column.

He joins an exclusive club of the nation’s most prominent journalists, some of them Newsday alumni. Past inductees include Murray Kempton, Jimmy Breslin, Bill Moyers, Lesley Stahl, Juan Gonzalez, Barbara Walters and A.J. Liebling.

Payne, a founder of the National Association of Black Journalists, was renowned for incisive critiques in a widely read opinion column during his tenure at Newsday. Payne also served as the fourth president of NABJ, an advocacy group founded in 1975 and the nation’s largest organization for journalists of color.

In 1974, he shared the Pulitzer Prize for the 33-part Newsday series “The Heroin Trail,” which tracked how the drug that originated in poppy fields of Turkey ended up in the veins of users on Long Island.

Other milestones of Payne’s career are the assassination of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the Black Panther Party and the struggle against apartheid in South Africa — especially the Soweto uprising in 1976 and bloody crackdown by government forces — and the kidnapping of Patty Hearst.

The Deadline Club is the New York City Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Payne was inducted into SPJ’s Long Island chapter’s Hall of Fame last year.