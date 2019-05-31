Long Island's LGBT community, exiled to the shadows just a few decades ago, now has a new 15,000-square-foot center in Hauppauge where they can gather and get much-needed services, from drop-in HIV testing to programs for LGBT immigrants, officials said at Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony.

LGBT Network president and CEO David Kilmnick, addressing dozens of supporters, elected officials and their representatives, said the rise in hate crimes means the need for this assistance is as urgent and great as when he started his first workshop 25 years ago as a graduate student at Stony Brook University.

"Kids are looking for a place to be themselves. Today, that is just as important" as ever, he said, explaining that every day young people tell aid workers, "I don't know if I'd still be alive," without vital programs such as legal aid.

"Today we begin a new chapter in helping all Long Islanders stay healthy and live their lives," Kilmnick said.

The building, one of the largest such facilities in this country's suburbs, offers conference rooms, a training café for novice restaurant workers, and an array of modern technology including audiovisual systems that will serve generations for years to come, he said.

"What we want the center to be is a center for all of Long Island not just for the LGBT community," Kilmnick said. "We're going to bring all different groups together, fighting for justice, fighting for equality."

Elected officials, including state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) and State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid, described the state's long march toward gay rights since the Stonewall riots in New York City 50 years ago.

Some revealed their own experiences, with Gregory saying he was speaking both as an elected official and as an LGBT parent whose son came out to him 12 years ago when they were driving to buy ice cream.

DiNapoli, one of the earliest supporters of the network whose $15,000 contribution helped buy its first building, called the new center a milestone that improves "your ability to provide services to a whole new level."

Kulleseid noted he and his husband married in Massachusetts before New York State recognized such unions and had to find surrogates to bear their two daughters in Massachusetts and Maine.

Kilmnick, noting the groups using this center are diverse, including gun rights advocates, added that the big cities need the suburbs to advance public policies.

"We do have a bright future," he said.